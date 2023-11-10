Bank Deposits Surge By Rs. 80 Billion in October 2023

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 10, 2023 | 2:39 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The deposits of the banking sector showed persistent growth going up by Rs. 80 billion in October 2023, as per data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The deposits of the banking industry increased to Rs. 26.39 trillion by the end of October 2023 from Rs. 26.31 trillion last month (September 2023) and up Rs. 3.98 trillion or 17.8 percent year-on-year.

ALSO READ

Banks’ investments hit Rs. 23.23 trillion in October against Rs. 18.28 trillion in SPLY. On a month-on-month basis, investments by the banking sector showed a 2.7 percent growth compared to September when it stood at Rs. 22.62 trillion.

The advances of the bank also grew by Rs. 846 billion or 7.7 percent YoY to stand at Rs. 11.89 trillion by the end of October 2023 compared to Rs. 11 trillion in SPLY.

Meanwhile, the Advance to Deposit Ratio (ADR) clocked in at 45.1 percent from 49.3 percent in October 2022. The investment-to-deposit ratio (IDR) surged to 88 percent during the period in review.

ProPK Staff

lens

Kiara Advani Oozes Desi Glam in Golden Lehenga
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Stands Firm on DHA Land Dispute, Blocks High-Rise Construction
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>