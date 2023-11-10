News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

ezBike Launches New Electric Scooter and Battery Swapping Facility

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 10, 2023 | 1:46 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a significant step towards eco-friendly transportation solutions, ezBike has launched Pakistan’s first Battery Swap Station Network as well as its latest electric scooter, the Electron.

A ceremony was held in this regard, which was attended by Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, ex-MNA, and Amina Sheikh, Member Central Working Committee.

ALSO READ

According to the company, their battery swapping service can be availed at 40 locations across the twin cities.

How to Swap the Battery?

  • In order to use this facility, all you have to do is locate the nearest station via the ezSwap app.
  • Once you have reached the station, return your depleted battery.
  • After returning your old battery, you can take a new and fully charged battery.

About the Electron:

The ezBike’s latest addition to its lineup is the Electron, which comes at a price tag of Rs. 225,000. It provides a top speed of up to 65 kph with a range of 75 kilometers.

It is equipped with a 2000-watt motor power and LiFePo4 battery type. Here are some of its other features:

  • Home Charger
  • 2 hours charging time
  • 10-inch tubeless tires
  • Regenerative anti-lock braking


lens

Kiara Advani Oozes Desi Glam in Golden Lehenga
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Stands Firm on DHA Land Dispute, Blocks High-Rise Construction
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>