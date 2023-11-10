ezBike Launches New Electric Scooter and Battery Swapping Facility

In a significant step towards eco-friendly transportation solutions, ezBike has launched Pakistan’s first Battery Swap Station Network as well as its latest electric scooter, the Electron.
A ceremony was held in this regard, which was attended by Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, ex-MNA, and Amina Sheikh, Member Central Working Committee.
According to the company, their battery swapping service can be availed at 40 locations across the twin cities.
How to Swap the Battery?
- In order to use this facility, all you have to do is locate the nearest station via the ezSwap app.
- Once you have reached the station, return your depleted battery.
- After returning your old battery, you can take a new and fully charged battery.
About the Electron:
The ezBike’s latest addition to its lineup is the Electron, which comes at a price tag of Rs. 225,000. It provides a top speed of up to 65 kph with a range of 75 kilometers.
It is equipped with a 2000-watt motor power and LiFePo4 battery type. Here are some of its other features:
- Home Charger
- 2 hours charging time
- 10-inch tubeless tires
- Regenerative anti-lock braking