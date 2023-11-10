ezBike Launches New Electric Scooter and Battery Swapping Facility

In a significant step towards eco-friendly transportation solutions, ezBike has launched Pakistan’s first Battery Swap Station Network as well as its latest electric scooter, the Electron.

A ceremony was held in this regard, which was attended by Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, ex-MNA, and Amina Sheikh, Member Central Working Committee.

According to the company, their battery swapping service can be availed at 40 locations across the twin cities.

How to Swap the Battery?

In order to use this facility, all you have to do is locate the nearest station via the ezSwap app.

Once you have reached the station, return your depleted battery.

After returning your old battery, you can take a new and fully charged battery.

About the Electron:

The ezBike’s latest addition to its lineup is the Electron, which comes at a price tag of Rs. 225,000. It provides a top speed of up to 65 kph with a range of 75 kilometers.

It is equipped with a 2000-watt motor power and LiFePo4 battery type. Here are some of its other features: