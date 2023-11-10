Pakistan’s Public Debt Increases by 26% in One Year to Rs. 62.29 Trillion

The total public debt stock of the federal government increased by 26 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2023 as compared to the same month of the last year.

According to the monthly data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the debt stock increased to Rs. 62.291 trillion in September 2023 as compared to Rs. 49.461 trillion in September 2022, an increase of Rs. 12.830 trillion.

On a month-on-month basis, the total public debt stock of the federal government decreased by Rs. 1.67 trillion (or 3 percent) from Rs. 63.966 trillion recorded in August 2023.

The data shows that the domestic debt of the central government increased by 26 percent from Rs. 31.456 trillion in September 2022 to Rs. 39.698 trillion in September 2023.

Out of total domestic debt, the long-term public debt increased from Rs. 24.626 trillion to Rs. 30.693 trillion and the stock of short-term debt increased from Rs. 6.727 trillion to Rs. 8.883 trillion during the last year.