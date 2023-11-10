Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases by Rs. 1,300 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan increased by over Rs. 1,000 per tola on Friday to settle at Rs. 213,100.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 1,300 per tola to Rs. 213,100 while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 1,114 to close at Rs. 182,698.

The price of gold fell by Rs. 400 per tola on the opening day of the week i.e. on Monday while the price declined by Rs. 200 per tola on Tuesday before gaining Rs. 200 per tola on Wednesday. On Thursday, the price went down by Rs. 2,400 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold went down by 0.2 percent to $1,954.60 per ounce by 0758 GMT, while the US gold futures fell by 0.5 percent to $1,959.70.