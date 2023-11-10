QS Asia University Rankings 2024: Only One Pakistani University Ranked in Top 100

In the recently released 2024 QS Asia University Rankings, only three Pakistani universities appeared on the list, raising concerns about the current state of education standards in the country.

On the other hand, India has the highest number of universities ranked among the top institutions in Asia, outperforming China by having 148 universities on the list.

Last year, 15 Pakistani universities made it to the list, however, the number has significantly dropped to just three this year. Quaid-i-Azam University was ranked as the top Pakistani institute, taking the 86th spot on the list.

It is the only university in the country to make it to the top 100 in the rankings. Furthermore, it is also ranked at 315 in the 2024 QS World University Rankings.

The other two institutes named in the 2024 QS Asia University Rankings are Iqra University, Karachi, and Allama Iqbal Open University. The institutes were ranked in the 301-350 and 801+ brackets, respectively.

Perking University has topped the list, closely followed by The University of Hong Kong and National University of Singapore (NUS). The other seven universities in the top 10 list include: