The Ultimate Guide to Daraz 11.11 Sale’s Hottest Mega Deals

The countdown to Pakistan’s most awaited shopping extravaganza is ticking away! Daraz’s 11.11 Sale, renowned as the biggest sale of the year, is all set to unveil the best deals from November 11th to 21st. It’s an eleven-day marathon of discounts that has become a cultural phenomenon, eagerly anticipated by savvy shoppers nationwide.
They got exclusive access to some of the biggest Mega Deals Daraz 11.11 has to offer this year, so that you can start stocking up your cart as the best deals are always the first to get ‘Sold Out’ within a few hours of the sale going Live:
|Mobiles & Tablets
|Items
|Retail Price
|Daraz Price
|Samsung Flip 5
|Rs. 334,999
|Rs. 299,999
|Samsung FOLD 4 12GB+256G B
|Rs. 329,999
|Rs. 279,999
|Samsung Flip 4 8/256 GB
|Rs. 174,999
|Rs. 149,999
|Redmi Note 12 8/128
|Rs. 52,499
|Rs. 48,999
|A04 3/32
|Rs. 23,999
|Rs. 20,499
|Samsung A34
|Rs. 104,999
|Rs. 92,999
|Samsung Fold 5-12GB/512GB
|Rs. 564,999
|Rs. 499,999
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB
|Rs. 580,999
|Rs. 529,999
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB – Blue
|Rs. 572,999
|Rs. 519,999
|iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB – Blue
|Rs. 520,999
|Rs. 479,999
|iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB – Natural Titanium
|Rs. 540,999
|Rs. 499,999
|Apple iPhone 15128 GB
|Rs. 374,999
|Rs. 339,999
|Tecno Camón 20 8/256
|Rs. 49,999
|Rs. 43,999
|Home Appliances
|Dawlance 8.5 KG Top Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine
|Rs. 76,300
|Rs. 55,999
|Haier 1 Ton Smart DC Inverter AC
|Rs. 134,999
|Rs. 114,999
|Dawlance Air Conditioner Enercon 30 DC Inverter 1.5 Ton
|Rs. 180,700
|Rs. 136,999
|Dawlance Mega T+ 10 DC Inverter 0.75 Ton AC
|Rs. 121,800
|Rs. 89,999
|Philips Dry Iron
|Rs. 11,499
|Rs. 4,999
|Haier 8kg Steam Wash Fully Automatic Washing Machine – F-L
|Rs. 204,999
|Rs. 159,999
|Haier 9kg- Fully Automatic-Top Load Washing Machine
|Rs. 79,999
|Rs. 55,999
|Candy by Haier 1 Ton Heat n Cool DC Inverter AC
|Rs. 130,000
|Rs. 103,999
|Gaming
|Playstation 5 Disc Edition -825 GB SSD
|Rs. 184,999
|Rs. 169.999
|Audio and Wearables
|Items
|Retail Price
|Daraz Price
|Apple Watch Series 9 Midnight
|Rs. 147,499
|Rs. 134,999
|Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
|Rs. 73.999
|Rs. 69,999
|Lifestyle
|Galaxy Furniture Sofa in a Box
|Rs. 33,999
|Rs. 18,999
|Yamaha F310 Acoustic Guitar
|Rs. 51999
|Rs. 44999
|Be mattress in a box by molty foam
|Rs. 33500
|Rs. 22,299
|Interwood TRYSIL BED-KING-Free Installation
|Rs. 107,897
|Rs. 88,999
|INTERWOOD Valen King Size Bed Set-Free Installation
|Rs. 63,600
|Rs. 46,999
|Koku Scented Candles
|Rs. 2,350
|Rs. 1,799
|U-Galaxy Plus Massage Chair
|Rs. 320,000
|Rs. 147,999
|Corelle 16-piece Dinner Set, Dining Set, Dinner ware
|Rs. 22,190
|Rs. 18,999
|JCBuckman RefreshUS Massage Chair
|Rs. 289,000
|Rs. 149,999
|American fitness motorized treadmill TH400
|Rs. 114,999
|Rs. 85,999
|Health & Beauty
|Remington S3500 Hair Straightener
|Rs. 8,799
|Rs. 8,099
|Musk al Mahal -Black & Silver Attar
|Rs. 2,099
|Rs. 1,756
|Saeed Ghani Hair Growth Deal
|Rs. 1,970
|Rs. 1,720
|Dawlance Aurora Hair Dryer DWHD7082
|Rs. 6,299
|Rs. 5,649
|Mastela Delux Multifunctional Bassinet 3 in 1
|Rs. 22,000
|Rs. 18,200
|Glycol Bright Instant Glow Face Serum-30ml
|Rs. 2,195
|Rs. 1,847
|MYSTERIOUS MUSK EAU DE PARFUM 100ML
|Rs. 6,500
|Rs. 3,250
|TV
|iFFALCON by TCL 40″ S52 FHD Smart Android TV
|Rs. 64,990
|Rs. 49,999
|iFFALCON by TCL 32″ S52 Smart Android TV
|Rs. 48,990
|Rs. 34,999
|iFFALCON by TCL 50″ U62 4K HDR TV
|Rs. 110,990
|Rs. 93,699
|iFFALCON by TCL 55″ U62 4K HDR TV
|Rs. 126,900
|Rs. 111,900
|iFFALCON by TCL43″ U62 4K HDR TV
|Rs. 88,990
|Rs. 79,490
|Laptops
|Hp 15s-du1520tu Celeron 1tb 15.6″ Laptop
|Rs. 68,999
|Rs. 57,999
|Lenovo Note Book Idea Pad 3 8gb / 1tb 15.6″ Laptop
|Rs. 217,999
|Rs. 192,999
|Daraz Like New – Lenovo Thinkpad T470 Core I5 7th Gen
|Rs. 57,999
|Rs. 49,999
|DarazLike New-Apple Macbook Air 2017 Core I5 8gb128gb
|Rs. 84,999
|Rs. 73,999
|Fashion
|Movado 607212 Stainless Steel Wrist Watch for Men
|Rs. 135,000
|Rs. 59,999
|Zara Shahjahan Coco Lawn Unstitched 3 Piece Suit SS ’23
|Rs. 8,800
|Rs. 5,799
|Levi’s® Men’s 512tm Slim Taper Jeans-Black
|Rs. 5,990
|Rs. 2,899
|Asim Jofa 3 Piece Cambric Unstitched Fabric for Women
|Rs. 3,750
|Rs. 1,749
This year the scale of the sale is not just bigger; it’s unprecedented, doubling the discount offerings from PKR 50 million to a staggering 100 million, spread across an extensive assortment of over 15 million products which spans across 1,100+ brands, participation of 35,000 sellers, all converging on the Daraz platform to make it the most memorable shopping experience of the year along with FREE SHIPPING.
Several electronics and furniture brands are offering free installation at the homes of customers, Free 14-day returns across the entire platform, and 2X money-back if the product with the Best Price Guarantee is found to be counterfeit.
Whether you’re a fan of the latest tech and gadgets, a fashion-forward individual with an eye for trends, or looking to enhance your living space, the Daraz 11.11 sale promises to cater to every whim with attractive offers.
With over ten banks and payment solutions, including industry leaders like HBL and Meezan Bank, and digital payment innovators like Easypaisa and JazzCash, Daraz is set to redefine the buying experience. These partnerships are designed to reward cardholders with additional discounts, emphasizing those venturing into digital payments for the first time. Easy Monthly Installments are also offered with plans for up to 3 years.
Daraz’s 11.11 Sale isn’t just a testament to the power of online shopping; it’s a sale that doesn’t just empty your wishlist but also fulfills your aspirations for a lifestyle upgrade.
So, ready your devices, set your reminders, and be part of this digital revolution where every purchase is a victory in savings.