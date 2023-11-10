The Ultimate Guide to Daraz 11.11 Sale’s Hottest Mega Deals

The countdown to Pakistan’s most awaited shopping extravaganza is ticking away! Daraz’s 11.11 Sale, renowned as the biggest sale of the year, is all set to unveil the best deals from November 11th to 21st. It’s an eleven-day marathon of discounts that has become a cultural phenomenon, eagerly anticipated by savvy shoppers nationwide.

They got exclusive access to some of the biggest Mega Deals Daraz 11.11 has to offer this year, so that you can start stocking up your cart as the best deals are always the first to get ‘Sold Out’ within a few hours of the sale going Live:

Mobiles & Tablets Items Retail Price Daraz Price Samsung Flip 5 Rs. 334,999 Rs. 299,999 Samsung FOLD 4 12GB+256G B Rs. 329,999 Rs. 279,999 Samsung Flip 4 8/256 GB Rs. 174,999 Rs. 149,999 Redmi Note 12 8/128 Rs. 52,499 Rs. 48,999 A04 3/32 Rs. 23,999 Rs. 20,499 Samsung A34 Rs. 104,999 Rs. 92,999 Samsung Fold 5-12GB/512GB Rs. 564,999 Rs. 499,999 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB Rs. 580,999 Rs. 529,999 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB – Blue Rs. 572,999 Rs. 519,999 iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB – Blue Rs. 520,999 Rs. 479,999 iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB – Natural Titanium Rs. 540,999 Rs. 499,999 Apple iPhone 15128 GB Rs. 374,999 Rs. 339,999 Tecno Camón 20 8/256 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 43,999 Home Appliances Dawlance 8.5 KG Top Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine Rs. 76,300 Rs. 55,999 Haier 1 Ton Smart DC Inverter AC Rs. 134,999 Rs. 114,999 Dawlance Air Conditioner Enercon 30 DC Inverter 1.5 Ton Rs. 180,700 Rs. 136,999 Dawlance Mega T+ 10 DC Inverter 0.75 Ton AC Rs. 121,800 Rs. 89,999 Philips Dry Iron Rs. 11,499 Rs. 4,999 Haier 8kg Steam Wash Fully Automatic Washing Machine – F-L Rs. 204,999 Rs. 159,999 Haier 9kg- Fully Automatic-Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 79,999 Rs. 55,999 Candy by Haier 1 Ton Heat n Cool DC Inverter AC Rs. 130,000 Rs. 103,999 Gaming Playstation 5 Disc Edition -825 GB SSD Rs. 184,999 Rs. 169.999

Audio and Wearables

Items Retail Price Daraz Price Apple Watch Series 9 Midnight Rs. 147,499 Rs. 134,999 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Rs. 73.999 Rs. 69,999 Lifestyle Galaxy Furniture Sofa in a Box Rs. 33,999 Rs. 18,999 Yamaha F310 Acoustic Guitar Rs. 51999 Rs. 44999 Be mattress in a box by molty foam Rs. 33500 Rs. 22,299 Interwood TRYSIL BED-KING-Free Installation Rs. 107,897 Rs. 88,999 INTERWOOD Valen King Size Bed Set-Free Installation Rs. 63,600 Rs. 46,999 Koku Scented Candles Rs. 2,350 Rs. 1,799 U-Galaxy Plus Massage Chair Rs. 320,000 Rs. 147,999 Corelle 16-piece Dinner Set, Dining Set, Dinner ware Rs. 22,190 Rs. 18,999 JCBuckman RefreshUS Massage Chair Rs. 289,000 Rs. 149,999 American fitness motorized treadmill TH400 Rs. 114,999 Rs. 85,999 Health & Beauty Remington S3500 Hair Straightener Rs. 8,799 Rs. 8,099 Musk al Mahal -Black & Silver Attar Rs. 2,099 Rs. 1,756 Saeed Ghani Hair Growth Deal Rs. 1,970 Rs. 1,720 Dawlance Aurora Hair Dryer DWHD7082 Rs. 6,299 Rs. 5,649 Mastela Delux Multifunctional Bassinet 3 in 1 Rs. 22,000 Rs. 18,200 Glycol Bright Instant Glow Face Serum-30ml Rs. 2,195 Rs. 1,847 MYSTERIOUS MUSK EAU DE PARFUM 100ML Rs. 6,500 Rs. 3,250 TV iFFALCON by TCL 40″ S52 FHD Smart Android TV Rs. 64,990 Rs. 49,999 iFFALCON by TCL 32″ S52 Smart Android TV Rs. 48,990 Rs. 34,999 iFFALCON by TCL 50″ U62 4K HDR TV Rs. 110,990 Rs. 93,699 iFFALCON by TCL 55″ U62 4K HDR TV Rs. 126,900 Rs. 111,900 iFFALCON by TCL43″ U62 4K HDR TV Rs. 88,990 Rs. 79,490 Laptops Hp 15s-du1520tu Celeron 1tb 15.6″ Laptop Rs. 68,999 Rs. 57,999 Lenovo Note Book Idea Pad 3 8gb / 1tb 15.6″ Laptop Rs. 217,999 Rs. 192,999 Daraz Like New – Lenovo Thinkpad T470 Core I5 7th Gen Rs. 57,999 Rs. 49,999 DarazLike New-Apple Macbook Air 2017 Core I5 8gb128gb Rs. 84,999 Rs. 73,999 Fashion Movado 607212 Stainless Steel Wrist Watch for Men Rs. 135,000 Rs. 59,999 Zara Shahjahan Coco Lawn Unstitched 3 Piece Suit SS ’23 Rs. 8,800 Rs. 5,799 Levi’s® Men’s 512tm Slim Taper Jeans-Black Rs. 5,990 Rs. 2,899 Asim Jofa 3 Piece Cambric Unstitched Fabric for Women Rs. 3,750 Rs. 1,749

This year the scale of the sale is not just bigger; it’s unprecedented, doubling the discount offerings from PKR 50 million to a staggering 100 million, spread across an extensive assortment of over 15 million products which spans across 1,100+ brands, participation of 35,000 sellers, all converging on the Daraz platform to make it the most memorable shopping experience of the year along with FREE SHIPPING.

Several electronics and furniture brands are offering free installation at the homes of customers, Free 14-day returns across the entire platform, and 2X money-back if the product with the Best Price Guarantee is found to be counterfeit.

Whether you’re a fan of the latest tech and gadgets, a fashion-forward individual with an eye for trends, or looking to enhance your living space, the Daraz 11.11 sale promises to cater to every whim with attractive offers.

With over ten banks and payment solutions, including industry leaders like HBL and Meezan Bank, and digital payment innovators like Easypaisa and JazzCash, Daraz is set to redefine the buying experience. These partnerships are designed to reward cardholders with additional discounts, emphasizing those venturing into digital payments for the first time. Easy Monthly Installments are also offered with plans for up to 3 years.

Daraz’s 11.11 Sale isn’t just a testament to the power of online shopping; it’s a sale that doesn’t just empty your wishlist but also fulfills your aspirations for a lifestyle upgrade.

So, ready your devices, set your reminders, and be part of this digital revolution where every purchase is a victory in savings.