Fly Jinnah Increases Flights on Three Key Routes

Pakistani low-cost domestic airline Fly Jinnah has announced an increase in its flight frequency on three main routes.

The airline will start operating daily flights between Karachi and Quetta, Quetta and Islamabad. Furthermore, Fly Jinnah will be operating three daily flights between Karachi and Lahore.

Just recently, the federal cabinet approved the airline’s request to operate on international routes. The permission was granted upon the recommendation of the aviation ministry.

Possible Reason Behind Increased Flights

The increase in the number of domestic flights on these three routes might be due to the disruption in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight schedule. It should be noted that private airlines also jacked up domestic airfares due to the national flag carrier’s crisis.

However, earlier this week, PIA said that its flight operations are now back to normal after restoration of fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil (PSO).