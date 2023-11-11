Oppo is Also Bringing Satellite Communication to Smartphones

The forthcoming Oppo Find X7 series is set to include satellite communication, a feature recently revealed by Oppo on Weibo along with the accompanying image teaser. Take a look at the image below.

It is anticipated that this functionality will make use of the BeiDou satellite messaging service, which is also employed by the Huawei Mate 60. However, there is a possibility that this feature might be region-specific, and potentially limited to China even if the phone is eventually released globally.

Additionally, the Vivo X100 series and the Galaxy S24 series are also rumored to incorporate satellite communication capabilities.

The Find X7 series, boasting an impressive Hasselblad camera system and powered by the cutting-edge Dimensity 9300 flagship chipset, is expected to be unveiled soon. Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station reported that the Find X7 is going to feature an upgraded 1-inch Sony sensor called Lytia LYT-900. Xiaomi’s most powerful flagship, the 14 Ultra, is also expected to flaunt this camera sensor alongside the OnePlus 12.

As per the leaked information, all three companies are currently in the process of testing the new hardware, and the outcomes are quite promising. The sensor in question will incorporate a novel Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) technology, likely alluding to Sony’s recently advocated stacked design. Up until now, we’ve witnessed smaller imagers claiming to rival the performance of a 1-inch type sensor, and it seems we’re on the verge of experiencing the best of both realms.

ALSO READ OnePlus 12 to Feature First of Its Kind Dual Stacked Camera Sensor

DCS anticipates that the Find X7 Pro will be the pioneer in showcasing the newly optimized 1-inch Sony sensor. However, the expectation is that all three manufacturers will release their respective phones in quick succession next year, mitigating the likelihood of prolonged exclusivity.