FBR Makes Historic Seizure of 16 Million Non-Duty Paid/Counterfeit Cigarettes

In an unprecedented drive to get to grips with the menace of Non-Duty paid/Counterfeit cigarettes, the designated teams of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have successfully recently conducted 429 raids throughout the length and breadth of the country.

The effort culminated in the seizure of about 16 million Non-Duty paid/Counterfeit cigarette sticks.

On the direction of Chairman FBR, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, Member Inland Revenue Operations, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir supervised the whole exercise. According to him, the success of this exercise would convey an unequivocal message to the duty evaders to forthwith halt their illicit practices. He also reiterated to continually fight the issue till its logical conclusion.

It was further resolved that in the next phase of the drive, criminal proceedings would be initiated against such culprits.