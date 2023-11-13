Suzuki Upgrades Swift With 8 New Features And Higher Price

Pak Suzuki has decided to upgrade all the variants of Swift in an effort to provide standardized and top-notch safety features to its customers.
In a notification, the company announced that it’s adding 8 new features to Swift. However, it must be noted that some of these features were already offered in the GLX variant.
Suzuki Swift is available in three different variants, including GL MT, GL CVT, and GLX CVT. The variants are priced between Rs. 4.2 million and Rs. 4.9 million.
Here are the additional safety features Suzuki has recently added to Swift:
- 6 airbags
- Front and rear fog lamps
- Headlamp leveling
- Auto headlamps
- Seatbelt reminders for all seats
- Rear seat ISOFIX – Child seat anchors
- Underbody engine cover
- Change in emblem position and design
Furthermore, the prices of the upgraded variants have also been increased by Rs.80,000, which will come into effect from January 1, 2024.
|S.No
|Variant
|Retail Price (Rs.) Nov 10 to Dec 31, 2023
|January 1, 2024 onwards
|1
|Swift GL MT (Upgraded)
|4,256,000
|4,336,000
|2
|Swift GL CVT (Upgraded)
|4,574,000
|4,654,000
|3
|Swift GLX CVT (Upgraded)
|4,960,000
|5,040,000