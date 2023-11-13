Suzuki Upgrades Swift With 8 New Features And Higher Price

Pak Suzuki has decided to upgrade all the variants of Swift in an effort to provide standardized and top-notch safety features to its customers.

In a notification, the company announced that it’s adding 8 new features to Swift. However, it must be noted that some of these features were already offered in the GLX variant.

Suzuki Swift is available in three different variants, including GL MT, GL CVT, and GLX CVT. The variants are priced between Rs. 4.2 million and Rs. 4.9 million.

Here are the additional safety features Suzuki has recently added to Swift:

6 airbags

Front and rear fog lamps

Headlamp leveling

Auto headlamps

Seatbelt reminders for all seats

Rear seat ISOFIX – Child seat anchors

Underbody engine cover

Change in emblem position and design

Furthermore, the prices of the upgraded variants have also been increased by Rs.80,000, which will come into effect from January 1, 2024.