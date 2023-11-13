News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Suzuki Upgrades Swift With 8 New Features And Higher Price

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 13, 2023 | 4:29 pm

Pak Suzuki has decided to upgrade all the variants of Swift in an effort to provide standardized and top-notch safety features to its customers.

In a notification, the company announced that it’s adding 8 new features to Swift. However, it must be noted that some of these features were already offered in the GLX variant.

Suzuki Swift is available in three different variants, including GL MT, GL CVT, and GLX CVT. The variants are priced between Rs. 4.2 million and Rs. 4.9 million.

Here are the additional safety features Suzuki has recently added to Swift:

  • 6 airbags
  • Front and rear fog lamps
  • Headlamp leveling
  • Auto headlamps
  • Seatbelt reminders for all seats
  • Rear seat ISOFIX – Child seat anchors
  • Underbody engine cover
  • Change in emblem position and design

Furthermore, the prices of the upgraded variants have also been increased by Rs.80,000, which will come into effect from January 1, 2024.

S.No Variant Retail Price (Rs.)  Nov 10 to Dec 31, 2023 January 1, 2024 onwards
1 Swift GL MT (Upgraded) 4,256,000 4,336,000
2 Swift GL CVT (Upgraded) 4,574,000 4,654,000
3 Swift GLX CVT (Upgraded) 4,960,000 5,040,000

 


>