Three Children Suffocate to Death in a Trunk

In a deeply saddening incident, three minor siblings tragically lost their lives in the Shah Khalid colony of Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to details, the three children, 2-year-old Zohan, 6-year-old Saira, and 7-year-old Faria, were alone at their house.

All of them were found dead by their father inside a trunk after they accidentally locked themselves while playing. Police revealed that the father of the kids is a Bykea rider while their mother works at a private mart.

Talking to the media, the uncle of the deceased kids said that their parents left for Chakwal for the funeral. He added that the kids were alone at home.

This heartbreaking incident underscores the importance of not leaving kids unattended at home.