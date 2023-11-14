China Announces Fully Funded BS, MS, and PhD Scholarships for Pakistani Students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals under the Chinese Government Scholarship Program (CGSP) for 2024-25 for BS, MS, and Ph.D. programs.

Managed collectively by the China Scholarship Council (CSC) and the Chinese Education Ministry, CGSP aims to provide talented Pakistani students a chance to study and conduct research in top Chinese universities.

Here are the important details you should know about CGSP 2024-25.

Programs Offered

Scholarships under the CGSP 2024-25 are being offered at the following levels:

Undergraduate (4-5 years of study tenure).

Master’s (2-3 years of study tenure).

Doctoral (3-4 years of research tenure).

Mandatory 1-2 years of Chinese language preparatory classes will also be offered during the study or research tenure.

Areas of Study

Science

Engineering

Agriculture

Medicine

Economics

Legal Studies

Management

Education

History

Literature

Philosophy

Fine Arts

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Pakistani and AJK nationals and permanent residents of Pakistan and AJK. Dual nationals are not eligible.

For BS scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant qualification (Intermediate/A-level/FA/FSc/12 years of education) by the closing date.

They must be aged under 25 years on or before the closing date.

For MS scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant first-class qualification (BS/16 years of education) by the closing date.

They must be aged under 35 years on or before the closing date.

For Ph.D. scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant first-class qualification (MS/MPhil/17-18 years of education) by the closing date.

They must be aged under 40 years on or before the closing date.

All applicants must also meet the application requirements of CSC and the admission requirements of the respective Chinese universities.

Aspirants awaiting results or currently availing of any other scholarships are not eligible to apply.

All applicants are required to provide HAT or USAT test score. Applicant must have obtained a minimum score of 50 out of 100 in HAT or USAT test.

Those applicants who have taken HAT or USAT test on or after January 01, 2023 may upload the test result on HEC portal for consideration.

Without providing minimum HAT or USAT test score (50 out of 100), applications will not be considered for further process.​

How to Apply

Applicants must apply online at both the CSC and HEC portals. Applications sent through any other mode will not be entertained.

In case applicants fail to apply at both portals, their applications will not be considered.

It is also advised that applicants provide all supporting documents in the required format. Otherwise, their applications will be rejected.

HEC Online Portal

Applicants can apply for CGSP 2024-25 through HEC’s Online Portal after registering and fulfilling their profiles.

CSC Online Portal

Applicants can apply for the CGSP 2024-25 through the CSC’s Online Portal after selecting program Type: A and Agency No.5861. Applicants can also apply through this portal as well.

Documents Required

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit the following documents:

Copy of signed application forms downloaded from both HEC and CSC Online Portals along with original fee submission receipt/deposit slip.

Attested copies of all educational degrees, CNIC/B-form, Domicile, and equivalence certificates issued by IBCC or HEC.

A study plan or research proposal consisting of 200 words for BS, 500 words for MS, and 800 words for Ph.D. Copies of research publications and achievements only for Ph.D. candidates.

Two original recommendation/reference letters by professors/associate professors of previous institutions. (Only for MS and Ph.D. candidates)

Language proficiency certificates or IELTS/TOEFL/HSK score (where applicable).

Copy of passport valid till 1 March 2025.

Copy of medical examination issued by a government-certified physician.

Copy of police clearance certificate not older than six months.

NOC from the employer in case of employment of applicants.

Benefits

Undergraduate students will receive a stipend of CNY 2,500 per month under CGSP 2024-25, Master’s students CNY 3,000 per month, and Ph.D. students CNY 3,500 per month.

Chinese universities will be responsible for covering education fees, administration costs, health insurance, and other expenditures to support academic activities.

Travel expenditure, however, must be borne by all recipients of CGSP 2024-25 themselves.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the CGSP 2024-25 for both HEC and CSC portals is Thursday, December 28, 2023 (23:59 PM Pakistan Standard Time).

Visit HEC’s website for more details.