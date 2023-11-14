Election Commision is Making a Digital App For International Users

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is working on a digital app for international users as preparations are underway for the general elections.

According to sources, the commission has ordered the issuance of cards for international observers for the timely provision of relevant information through a digital information app.

This app will include special features including the ability to print Accreditation Cards in the final stages. Users can also apply for visas through the online service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through this app.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide the Election Commission with a comprehensive list of international observers. Security clearance for these users will be conducted by the Ministry of Interior, according to ECP sources.

Correspondence was sent to various forums, including the European Union and the Commonwealth. To facilitate users, a desk will be set up at the Central Secretariat in Islamabad. Service centers will also be established in the offices of all four provincial election commissioners for convenience.

The Election Commission’s policy for international observers follows the Open Door Policy according to Section 238 of the Election Act 2017.

Under Section 238 of the Election Act, rules will be formulated to grant accreditation to international and national observers, according to the Election Commission.