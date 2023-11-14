Meeting Concludes Between Zaka Ashraf and Former Cricketers

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, has concluded his consultation meeting with senior cricketers.

According to sources, the Chairman sought the views of the Sports Adviser Punjab, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, and Sohail Tanveer.

The former cricketers provided crucial input during a significant meeting with the Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, offering valuable suggestions.

Moreover, the selection of players in the PSL seems perplexing, prompting the need for guidance from seasoned players to enhance the decision-making process.