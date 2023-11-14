Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Meeting Concludes Between Zaka Ashraf and Former Cricketers

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 14, 2023 | 4:44 pm

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, has concluded his consultation meeting with senior cricketers.

According to sources, the Chairman sought the views of the Sports Adviser Punjab, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, and Sohail Tanveer.

The former cricketers provided crucial input during a significant meeting with the Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, offering valuable suggestions.

Moreover, the selection of players in the PSL seems perplexing, prompting the need for guidance from seasoned players to enhance the decision-making process.

Several cricketers, including the World T-20 champion and former captain Younis Khan, are set to convene in a meeting to deliberate on potential options for appointing a new captain ahead of the upcoming test series against Australia on their home ground.

The meeting is also anticipated to include discussions with technocrats and the unveiling of the new coaching staff.

>