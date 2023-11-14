Pakistan Cricket Set to Finally Part Ways With Mickey Arthur

Team Director Mickey Arthur is expected to be removed following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ICC World Cup 2023

According to the sources, besides Arthur, the potential dismissals may also include head coach Grant Bradburn and batting coach Andrew Puttick.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen on appointing domestic coaches for the national team to enhance the state of Pakistan Cricket in the upcoming matches.

Mickey Arthur had a disastrous World Cup in 2023 while coaching the Pakistan cricket team, adding to a series of unsuccessful coaching stints with other teams.

During PSL, Arthur’s Karachi Kings struggled to secure any notable victories in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In 2021, he served as the head coach of the Sri Lanka cricket team, which failed to advance past the first round of the T20 World Cup that year.

Following this, Arthur coached the Dambula Aura team, a franchise in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), and the team had a disastrous tournament, finishing at the bottom of the table.

Further, Arthur took on the role of coach in County Cricket for Derbyshire, but the team struggled, failing to secure a single victory in Division 2.

Despite being at the helm when Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017, Arthur was removed as head coach after the 2019 World Cup for continuously failing across all formats and most away series. He was later reappointed as the team director for the Pakistan team by Najam Sethi. Unfortunately, in this role, he failed to deliver again, leading to Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the World Cup 2023, where they did not qualify for the semi-finals.

Under Arthur’s directorship, Pakistan suffered four consecutive defeats for the first time, totaling five defeats in the World Cup 2023. This resulted in the team finishing with 8 points and securing the 5th place in the World Cup points table.