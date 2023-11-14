PCB Initiates Crucial Consultation Regarding Poor Performance in World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, has started consultation regarding the poor performance of the national team in the World Cup.

According to the details, PCB is waiting for the report of Team Director Mickey Arthur, Head Coach, Team Manager and Captain.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf is expressing dissatisfaction with the team’s subpar performance, despite having provided them with all necessary facilities.

Following the departure of bowling coach Morne Morkel from the Pakistan cricket team, the PCB is currently awaiting decisions from other coaches.

The final determination will be made after consultations with former cricketers and with the utmost consideration for the best interests of Pakistan cricket.

It should be noted that Morne Morkel conveyed his disinterest in continuing his coaching position with the Pakistan team, citing the unsatisfactory performance of the bowlers under his coaching.

Meanwhile, Mickey Arthur is set to arrive in Lahore from Dubai in three days, and during his meeting with Zaka Ashraf, they will address the team’s underwhelming performance.