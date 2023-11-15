Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Breaking: Shan Masood Officially Appointed Pakistan’s Test Captain for Australia Tour

By Saad Nasir | Published Nov 15, 2023 | 7:59 pm

Pakistan’s experienced Test player, Shan Masood has officially been appointed as the Test team captain after Babar’s resignation earlier in the day. Shan will lead the side for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Australia

 

