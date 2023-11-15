HEC Ordered to Launch More Scholarships for Technical and Scientific Subjects

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has instructed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to launch scholarships for technical and scientific subjects in line with global standards. In a meeting held in Islamabad, PM Kakar highlighted the importance of aligning higher education in Pakistan with contemporary economic needs.

During the meeting, attended by Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi, Chairman HEC Dr Mukthar Ahmed, and senior officials, the prime minister emphasized the introduction of scholarships in technical and scientific fields to meet global requirements.

The briefing covered various aspects of higher education, including the recognition of 259 higher education institutions by the HEC. The prime minister was informed about the increase in the number of universities meeting global standards in Pakistan. Over 20,000 scholarships for Ph.D. programs have been awarded since the inception of the HEC.

The meeting also discussed measures to control plagiarism in the education sector and briefed the prime minister on national and international scholarships. PM Kakar directed the submission of a comprehensive report on the outcomes of government-funded scholarships and the removal of obstacles faced by Pakistani students studying abroad in obtaining scholarship releases.

Emphasizing the promotion of human and technical resources, PM Kakar called for stipends in science and engineering subjects. He was briefed on the formulated strategy for collaboration between academia and industry and urged authorities to develop a mechanism for funding research from the IT and pharmaceutical industries.

PM Kakar also called for a joint meeting of provincial authorities to address education-related issues. Stressing the significance of providing international standard education for the country’s development, he directed a training program for skilled manpower, particularly in nursing. PM Kakar highlighted the potential of the country’s workforce in the international market through trained manpower.

The meeting also covered measures taken by the HEC in the IT sector, including the establishment of advanced data centers in Lahore and Karachi, the utilization of supercomputers, and other programs.