Terrorist Arrested From Islamabad Airport

In a significant operation at Islamabad International Airport, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials apprehended a notorious terrorist during immigration clearance.

The captured terrorist, whose bounty was set at five million rupees, was subsequently handed over to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

This recent action follows an earlier raid by the Airport Security Force (ASF) in September at Islamabad International Airport, where Rs70 million worth of heroin was seized from a passenger bound for Istanbul.

The accused passenger was carrying 5kg 448g of ice drugs, cleverly concealed in three Ihram towels soaked with a heroin solution.

Shifting focus, the federal cabinet has decided to delay its airport outsourcing plans until receiving clearance from a Steering Committee led by the Finance Minister. The decision stems from a detailed presentation by the Aviation Division to the Cabinet on August 29, 2023, highlighting the advantages of private sector involvement in airport operations. The presentation cited international examples where such partnerships improved service quality, unlocked revenue potential, and attracted investment.

Although efforts to outsource Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi airports have been ongoing, the government’s recent initiative aimed to utilize the Public-Private Partnership Authority Act 2017 framework. The plan involved selecting a private partner responsible for various aspects of airport management, with eventual transfer back to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, was appointed as the transaction advisor on April 11, 2023, to guide the project.

Via: Samaa