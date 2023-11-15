It is Now Mandatory for Lawyers to Wear Gowns in Court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has made it mandatory for all the lawyers to wear gowns while appearing before the court.

In a notification issued earlier this month, IHC Chief Justice ordered that all advocates appearing before the court shall wear gowns with effect from November 15 till further orders.

Earlier today, during a hearing of the case, a senior lawyer and Deputy Advocate General appeared before the court without gowns. Chief Justice Aamir Farooq reminded the two individuals about the court’s orders.

The Chief Justice expressed his displeasure and asked as to why, despite being a senior lawyer and Deputy Attorney General, they both appeared before the court without wearing gowns.

Both the lawyers apologized for not complying with the court’s orders. The Chief Justice replied that wearing a gown has been made mandatory and urged them to comply with the court’s orders and also ask others to do the same.

It must be recalled that earlier this year, the Islamabad High Court, in a notification, announced that “wearing of gowns shall be discontinued with effect from 1st April, 2022.” Now, the IHC has reversed its order and once again made it mandatory for lawyers to wear gowns.