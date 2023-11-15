Markhor Population Records Notable Increase in Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 15, 2023 | 4:30 pm

The population of Pakistan’s national animal, Markhor, is experiencing a notable increase in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Markhor, a wild goat recognized for its agile and sure-footed characteristics, as well as its distinctive long winter coat and imposing spiral horns, reaching lengths of over 1.5 meters on males, is a symbol of Pakistan’s wildlife.

These remarkable creatures primarily inhabit the highest mountains, including regions in Chitral, Kohistan, and Kalam within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as well as the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

A recent report from the Wildlife Department indicates a substantial surge in the Markhor population, reaching a total of 5,621 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The report attributes the rise to increased awareness regarding the illegal hunting of these wild goats, particularly in Swat and Kohistan.

The Markhor population in specific regions is now reported as 2,427 in Chitral, 660 in Kohistan, and 159 in Swat, signaling a positive trend in the conservation efforts for this iconic species.

