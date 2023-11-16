Govt Announces New Cost for Next Year’s Hajj After Historic Decrease

Caretaker Religious Affairs Minister, Aneeq Ahmed, has officially announced the cost for Hajj 2024. He announced this while briefing about the Hajj Policy 2024, which received the caretaker cabinet’s approval last night.

According to details, Hajj 2024 under the government quota will cost Rs. 1.075 million. To recall, the cost for Hajj 2023 under the government scheme was Rs. 11.75 million. Aneeq Ahmed claimed that this is the first time in the country’s history that the next year’s Hajj is cheaper than the previous one.

ALSO READ You’ll Now Have to Wait 3 Months to Get Your Passport

Other features of Hajj Policy 2024

The sponsorship quota for unused slots in both government and private schemes will be returned to the Saudi Arabian government.

In accordance with Saudi government regulations, a comprehensive monitoring system for the financial management of Hajj organizers will be implemented.

The new Hajj policy allows individuals under the age of 10 to fulfill the pilgrimage obligation.

Private Hajj schemes will now have flexibility regarding the condition of providing service personnel for individuals over 80 years old.

Hajj organizers must enter into an agreement with the pilgrim, ensuring the provision of local assistance services during their stay in Saudi Arabia. This clause will be incorporated into the service provision contracts, and any violation may lead to penalties and blacklisting of the Hajj organizer.

Furthermore, the Federal Cabinet has approved a reduction in the quota for the Hardship Category in Hajj. Fifty percent of the quota for local assistants will be reserved for Pakistani students studying in Saudi Arabian universities. These students will be appointed as welfare staff.