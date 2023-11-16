November is About to Get Super Wet and Extremely Chilly Towards the End

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 16, 2023 | 1:20 pm

In a recent long-range weather model forecast, meteorologists are warning of a potent countrywide western disturbance set to impact Pakistan from Karachi to Kashmir.

Anticipated to take effect in the last week of November 2023, the disturbance is expected to unleash widespread heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hailstorms across various regions.

The mountainous areas of Balochistan and northern Pakistan are predicted to experience heavy snowfall, posing potential challenges for residents and local authorities.

Tourists are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions in anticipation of adverse weather conditions.

The western disturbance is part of the natural weather patterns that can bring both challenges and benefits to the affected regions.

As the nation braces for the impending weather system, local agencies are also gearing up to respond to potential emergencies and ensure the safety of the citizens.

