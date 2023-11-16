Pakistan Navy to Receive Multiple Hangor-Class Submarines Soon

Pakistan Navy is all set to welcome Hangor-Class submarines into its fleet, enhancing its maritime capabilities and strategic defense.

Equipped with Air-Independent Propulsion, the eight submarines will be added to the Pakistan Navy fleet next year following the completion of its trials.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan and China had signed a defense agreement in 2015. The Hangor-class submarines are part of that agreement, which will see eight submarines incorporated into the Pakistan Navy.

Both countries will manufacture four submarines at their respective shipyards, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The defense cooperation between the two countries is another example of a decades-long friendly relationship.

Recently, the navies of Pakistan and China initiated a week-long joint exercise, ‘Sea Guardians-3,’ in the northern Arabian Sea.

China’s Ministry of National Defence’s spokesperson, Senior Colonel Wu Qian said that the two countries will conduct joint maritime patrols for the first time during the exercise.