PM Kakar and Finance Minister’s Asset Declarations Reveal Shocking Details

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has declared over Rs. 48 million in assets which include 20 acres of property worth Rs. 8 million, 10 tolas of gold which he has declared at just Rs. 80,000, and over Rs. 25 million in cash.

Official documents seen by ProPakistani reveal that the premier has submitted returns revealing assets totaling Rs. 48.18 million. He owns 20 acres of inherited agricultural land valued at Rs. 8 million and 100 shares of Pakistan Chagi Mining Company (Pvt) Limited worth Rs. 50,000. Besides, he owns 10 tolas of jewelry but declared at just Rs. 80,000.

His financial holdings also include more than Rs. 22 million in two different banks, and household furniture worth Rs. 400,000.

Documents also revealed details of the assets and financial holdings of Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, shedding light on her officially declared wealth and investments.

The finance minister has declared ownership of a house in Karachi’s DHA Phase 6 at a paltry Rs. 4 million, and another plot in DHA Phase 8 worth Rs. 125,000 (both gifts from her father).

Dr Akhtar has declared Rs. 2.79 billion in assets brought out of remittances from abroad through Naya Pakistan Certificates and shares worth Rs. 301,059 in Pakistan State Oil. Her other investments include Rs. 947,013 in NBP’s NAFA Income Fund, Rs. 109.6 million in T-bills, and Rs. 24.1 million in TDR Bank Al Habib.

The finance minister has declared jewelry valued at Rs. 200,000, cash amounting to Rs. 5.87 million, and household furniture worth Rs. 200,000.