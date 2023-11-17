Oppo Launches Color OS 14, Unveils When and Which Devices Will Get It

Oppo has recently introduced the latest iteration of its operating system, ColorOS 14, which has begun its global beta rollout in select regions. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is slated to be the first device to receive the stable version of this OS in mid-November. Here’s an overview of what’s new in ColorOS 14 and its unique features:

Enhanced Trinity Engine: This new engine includes ROM Vitalization, which compresses app and file data to potentially save up to 20GB of storage on a typical smartphone. RAM Vitalization replaces the standard Android RAM management, improving the retention of background apps. Lastly, CPU Vitalization optimizes the balance between chipset performance and power consumption.

ALSO READ Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 for Premium Phones

Smart Charging System: Utilizing AI algorithms, this system adjusts the charging current based on usage patterns, aiming to minimize battery wear.

Privacy and Convenience Upgrades: The introduction of Picture Keeper enhances privacy by requiring additional permissions to access selected photos and videos. Smart Image Matting now allows for the cropping of multiple subjects from photos or video stills.

Additionally, Smart Touch enables users to select and collect text, images, and videos from various apps into the File Dock, a clipboard-like feature that syncs across ColorOS devices.

Snapchat Integration: ColorOS 14 offers a Snapchat shortcut on the lockscreen and a dedicated widget on the Shelf for quick access and updates.

Aqua Dynamic Design: The UI has been revamped with a focus on minimal distraction, featuring common design elements like bubbles and panels that emerge from the status bar.

Aquamorgraphic Colouring System: This system adjusts the color scheme of the status bar and on-screen content based on the time of day.

ALSO READ Who Was the Best? A Comparison of Most Popular Pakistan Captains Across Formats

Go Green AOD Style: A new Always On Display style is introduced, along with dynamic Bitmoji stickers that change based on your location, activity, and other contextual factors.

Rollout Schedule: The global beta version of ColorOS 14 will be released according to a specific schedule, which may vary by region and carrier.