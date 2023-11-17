Pakistan, Iran to Come Up With New Plan For Gas Pipeline Project Soon

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to work together to produce an implementation plan for the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project.

Negotiations would commence within the next two to three weeks, however, the Iranian deadline of September 2024 for moving international arbitration would remain in place, giving that much time to explore bilateral possibilities, reported a national daily.

“We have held constructive talks in Tehran and Pakistan has renewed its commitment to the project. We have convinced the neighboring country of our deficient energy status for which we also have enhanced work on the TAPI gas line project. The Iranian side listened to us carefully and agreed to increase active engagements to enable the IP project,” Energy Minister Muhammad Ali said.

Iran has further proposed to export more electricity to Pakistan for Gwadar and Chaman, which Pakistan agreed to consider. According to the Energy Minister, Pakistan requires more electricity from Iran for Gwadar but at a lower rate. After the national grid is established in Gwadar, Pakistan will be able to consume more Iranian electricity for domestic purposes.

ALSO READ Pakistan May Seek Another IMF Bailout: Finance Minister

When asked about the gas project and the $18 billion penalty, the energy minister remarked that both countries have resolved to investigate ways to implement the project without any issues.