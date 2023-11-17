Weekly Inflation Skyrockets to 42% After Massive Increase in Gas Prices

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the current week, ended 16 November 2023, increased by a massive 9.95 percent mainly due to the increase in the price of gas (480 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts the increase of 41.90 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 (1108.59 percent), cigarettes (94.46 percent), wheat flour (86.41 percent), chilies powdered (81.74 percent), rice basmati broken (76.70 percent), garlic (63.56 percent), rice irri-6/9 (61.91 percent, gents sponge chappal (58.05 percent, tea lipton (54.57 percent), gents sandal (53.37 percent), gur (51.01 percent), sugar (49.96 percent) and salt powder (46.37 percent), while decrease was observed in the prices of onions (36.22 percent), tomatoes (14.02 percent), mustard oil (3.95 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (2.05 percent) and pulse gram (0.49 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.02 percent) items increased, 13 (25.49 percent) items decreased and 13 (25.49 percent) items remained stable.

Selected items’ prices of which increased during the period review include gas charges (480 percent), tea lipton yellow label 190 gm packet (8.88 percent), pulse masoor (5.28 percent), chicken (3.99 percent), garlic (3.09 percent), salt powdered (2.93 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.64 percent), tea prepared (2.07 percent), LPG (2.03 percent), and potatoes (2 percent).

Some of the items’ prices of which decreased during the period under review include electricity charges (16.06 percent), tomatoes (11.16 percent), sugar (4.24 percent), hi-speed diesel (2.15 percent), and onions (1.49 percent).