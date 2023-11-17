Price of Gold in Pakistan Soars to 2-Month High

The price of gold in Pakistan rose by Rs. 2,200 per tola on Friday to hit its highest in over two months.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went by Rs. 2,200 per tola to Rs. 216,500 while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 1,886 to Rs. 185,614. This is the first time since September 12 that the price of gold has crossed Rs. 216,000 mark.

The price of the precious metal rose by Rs. 3,800 per tola during the first three days of the current week before falling by Rs. 500 per tola yesterday. Cumulatively, the price of gold has jumped by Rs. 5,500 per tola during the week so far.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,984.26 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, while the US gold futures were steady at $1,987.