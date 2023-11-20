2 More Housing Societies in Islamabad Declared Illegal

The Capital Development Authority declared 2 more housing schemes/residential projects in Zone V illegal. CDA has declared Capital Residencia and Royal Gardens on Japan Road in Zone v Islamabad as illegal.

The Capital Development Authority has issued a notice under section 49-C of CDA Ordinance 1960 and ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 according to which both residential projects are being advertised and marketed without any approval from CDA.

According to the CDA notice, as per provisions of ICT (Zoning) Regulation 1992 amended in 2010 and Modalities & Procedures framed for Planning and Development of Private Housing Schemes in ICT Islamabad, No Housing Scheme can be floated/launched in Islamabad by the private sponsors without the approval of CDA.

According to the CDA notice, this state of affairs is alarming and a potential threat to the loss of life and property of the general public due to non-adherence to ICT Regulations.

CDA has warned the general public to refrain from making any booking, sale, or purchase in these illegal Housing Schemes or Land Subdivisions. It has also asked the general public to check the legal status of the scheme from CDA before making any investment. CDA Website www.cda.gov.pk may also be visited for updated status and approved Layout Plans of the schemes. In case of any fraud or loss, CDA will not be responsible.

The Capital Development Authority has also asked the IESCO, SNGPL, and PTCL to not provide utility connections to these illegal schemes being developed without the approval of the CDA.

The CDA has also warned the sponsors and management of illegal schemes to refrain from making illegal advertisements, booking, allotment, and transfer marketing of plots, property, and apartments. CDA has also asked the management of these societies to stop construction activity immediately.

According to the CDA, in the case of failure, strict punitive action would be initiated against the sponsors under CDA Ordinance 1960, ICT (Zoning) Regulation 1992, and Building Control Regulations 2020 (amended 2023).