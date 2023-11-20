OnePlus 12 Launch Date Announced

In anticipation of its tenth anniversary, OnePlus is preparing for a significant event on December 4 in Shenzhen, China. At the event, CEO and founder Pete Lau will reveal the much-anticipated OnePlus 12.

As the teaser image shows, a new OnePlus Watch may also debut at this event.

Specifications

As for the OnePlus 12, several leaks have surfaced, divulging details about the upcoming flagship. Noteworthy features include a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED panel developed by BOE, boasting a resolution of 1,440 x 3,168 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits.

OnePlus 12 is poised to showcase an enhanced camera setup, prominently featuring Sony’s new 48MP dual-layer stacked Lytia 808 main sensor and a 1/2.0” 64MP OV64B sensor equipped with a telephoto lens providing 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the third camera module is expected to house a 48MP ultrawide lens.

Since it is going to be a 2023 flagship, it will feature Qualcomm’s latest top-end mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, as confirmed by the phone’s AnTuTu listing. Its battery will have support for 100W wired charging as well as wireless charging. For software, it will boot ColorOS 14 on top of Android 14 in China, but users outside of China will get OxygenOS 14.

OnePlus typically launches its flagships in the international market a month after China, so we expect to see an international debut sometime in January, though there is no confirmation as of yet.