MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Brings Generative AI to Budget Phones

MediaTek recently launched its flagship Dimensity 9300 SoC, bringing generative AI to premium smartphones. Now the technology is making it to more affordable phones too with the new Dimensity 8300, which has the same selling point as its flagship counterpart.

The new upper mid-range SoC is built on a second-generation 4nm process, featuring a CPU with a single Cortex-A715 core running at 3.35GHz. The rest of the core configuration comprises three Cortex-A715 cores at 3GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.2GHz. MediaTek claims that this CPU is 20% faster than its predecessor and saves 30% more battery.

The new and upgraded Mali-615 MC6 GPU offers a 60% performance improvement and a 55% increase in efficiency, according to MediaTek, making it highly proficient for mobile gaming.

The Dimensity 8300 is able to support large language models with up to 10 billion parameters thanks to its APU 780 AI chipset, though it remains to be seen how good the chipset is at generative AI since MediaTek has not shared any of those details. That being said, it does have support for Stable Diffusion.

Additionally, the chip supports LPDDR5X RAM with up to 8,533 Mbps speeds, which, according to MediaTek, is crucial for running LLMs better. It also brings 4K/60 FPS HDR video for optics with AI features on top to improve picture quality. It does not have 8K video recording and for displays, it supports WQHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate.

The first phones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC are expected to launch by the end of the year. One of them could be the Redmi K70e, as leaks have pointed out in the past, though other phones in the K70 family are expected to come with Qualcomm chips.