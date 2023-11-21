Microsoft Just Made it Much Easier to Connect Windows and Apple Devices

Connecting a device outside of your ecosystem can be a pain, especially if you happen to have a Windows PC alongside an iPhone or MacBook. Thankfully, Microsoft is making it much easier to do so with a new Windows app for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and PCs.

The new Windows App will replace the previous Windows 365 that was used to control the Microsoft OS from a different device. The preview version works with web browsers too, but it is not currently available on Android. Although more Android phones are starting to get support for the Link to Windows app, it would still be a welcome change to have official support for them on the Windows app as well.

Currently, the app appears to be restricted to Microsoft’s business accounts, however, there are indications that it will eventually extend its availability to consumers.

The application boasts various features such as multi-monitor support, custom screen resolutions, dynamic screen resolutions, and scaling, along with compatibility for devices like webcams, audio peripherals, storage devices, and printer redirection. Since it is still a new app, we expect to see more improvements in the future.

While Microsoft has had remote connection applications for computers for an extended period, a dedicated “Windows App” represents a distinctive development. This may potentially signify that Microsoft’s objective of shifting Windows entirely to the cloud is still in motion. This would mean that you would no longer need compatible hardware to run the latest version of Windows, but only a screen and a reliable internet connection.