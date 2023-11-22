ChatGPT Gets a Major New Feature Following CEO Drama

The voice feature of ChatGPT is now accessible to all users free of charge. OpenAI made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), informing users that they can now click the headphones icon to engage in voice conversations with ChatGPT in the mobile app and receive audible responses.

Initially introduced in September, the capability to prompt ChatGPT with voice and images was limited to paying users, but it has now been extended to all users.

The launch coincides with the internal challenges faced by OpenAI’s staff, grappling with the abrupt removal of their CEO and the tumultuous negotiations for his return. OpenAI’s post on X, which introduces the demo, even playfully alludes to the ongoing drama that has unfolded late into the night over the past few days.

In the provided example, someone queries ChatGPT, stating, “It’s been a long night for the team, and we’re hungry. How many 16-inch pizzas should I order for 778 people?” Notably, OpenAI has a similar number of employees, the majority of whom recently expressed their intention to resign unless the entire board steps down.

ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation. Sound on 🔊 pic.twitter.com/c5sCFDAWU6 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 21, 2023

The previous week saw the dismissal of OpenAI’s co-founder and CEO, Sam Altman, by the board, citing concerns that “he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board.” Following this, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella extended an invitation to Altman and his team to establish a new division within the tech giant. However, Altman has successfully managed to return to OpenAI.

Greg Brockman, the former president of OpenAI who resigned after Altman’s removal, shared OpenAI’s announcement on X, suggesting, “Give it a try — totally changes the ChatGPT experience.” Brockman has also returned to OpenAI as part of the happy ending we all were hoping for.