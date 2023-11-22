Here’s When OnePlus 12 is Launching Outside China

OnePlus is commemorating its tenth anniversary with a significant event scheduled for December 4 in China, during which the OnePlus 12 smartphone will be introduced to the local audience.

As per reliable tipster Max Jamboor, renowned for accurate OnePlus leaks, the global launch is anticipated in January 2024. This aligns with OnePlus’s previous flagship releases as the Chinese phone maker typically follows up with a global launch a month or two after a Chinese announcement.

The leaked information indicates the debut of the “OnePlus 12 series,” implying the release of multiple phones. Whether it includes a more robust 12 Pro or a scaled-back 12R remains to be seen. Additionally, there might be a Lite version – in the realm of rumors, the possibilities are boundless. But since the regular and Pro models usually launch first, we expect to see those before others. The R model mostly targets India and a Lite model commonly comes out later during the year.

The anticipated OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO panel developed by BOE, boasting up to a 2,600 nit peak brightness. The camera setup is likely to include a primary 48MP dual-layer Lytia 808 sensor by Sony, a 3x telephoto camera with a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor, and a 48MP ultra-wide shooter.

It is highly probable that the phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and support 100W wired charging, at least in China. OnePlus has yet to expand the functionality of SuperVOOC adapters to 110V sockets, though it’s also possible that the US variant will once again feature a slightly downgraded charging speed, as observed in the OnePlus 11.

This information will likely appear alongside the global launch in January, but that being said, OnePlus has not yet confirmed its international launch date either.