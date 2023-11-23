Karachi is Getting a Zip Line Soon

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 23, 2023 | 5:40 pm

Karachi’s Safari Park is gearing up to introduce an exhilarating zip line adventure, currently undergoing rigorous testing before its imminent public opening.

Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab took to the social media platform X, sharing a video that highlighted the ongoing zip line adventure test at the renowned Safari Park in Karachi.

Mayor Wahab explained in his post that the comprehensive test aims to assess the zip line’s capacity to bear weight, ensuring its safety for public use.

Anticipating an exciting addition to the city’s recreational offerings, he mentioned that the zip line experience would soon be accessible to the public.

The shared video showcased a participant navigating from one point to another, suspended in mid-air, supported by a secure rope.

As the city awaits this thrilling attraction, Karachi’s Safari Park seems poised to provide adventure enthusiasts with a unique and exhilarating experience in the near future.

>