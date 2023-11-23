Karachi is Getting a Zip Line Soon

Karachi’s Safari Park is gearing up to introduce an exhilarating zip line adventure, currently undergoing rigorous testing before its imminent public opening.

Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab took to the social media platform X, sharing a video that highlighted the ongoing zip line adventure test at the renowned Safari Park in Karachi.

ALSO READ Does No One Really Watch Football in Pakistan?

Mayor Wahab explained in his post that the comprehensive test aims to assess the zip line’s capacity to bear weight, ensuring its safety for public use.

Zipline adventure now in Karachi at Safari Park. Weight resistance tests are underway & will soon be opened up for public pic.twitter.com/rMYqkxApgK — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) November 23, 2023

Anticipating an exciting addition to the city’s recreational offerings, he mentioned that the zip line experience would soon be accessible to the public.

ALSO READ 15 Most in Demand Jobs in Finland Amid Shortage of Skilled Workers

The shared video showcased a participant navigating from one point to another, suspended in mid-air, supported by a secure rope.

As the city awaits this thrilling attraction, Karachi’s Safari Park seems poised to provide adventure enthusiasts with a unique and exhilarating experience in the near future.