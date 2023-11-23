15 Most in Demand Jobs in Finland Amid Shortage of Skilled Workers

Finland is confronting a significant workforce shortage, particularly in critical sectors such as healthcare, personal care, social work, daycare teaching, and construction.

EURES, the European cooperation network of employment services, reports that Finland’s working-age population is anticipated to decline in the coming years, primarily due to an increasing retirement rate. While there is a rise in the number of immigrants and people working longer, numerous industries in Finland have grappled with a workforce crisis for years.

Consequently, Finland has compiled a list of in-demand professions open to foreign applicants, who, upon securing a work contract, can initiate the process of obtaining a Finnish work visa.

In terms of the labor market outlook, the Finnish Ministry of Economics Affairs and Employment forecasts a decrease in the employment rate and a growth in unemployment starting from the autumn.

In-Demand Jobs for Skilled Workers

The top 15 most sought-after jobs in Finland include:

Healthcare assistants Qualified nurses and public healthcare nurses Social work specialists Specialist medical practitioners General practitioners Daycare teachers Audiologists and speech therapists Dentists Home-based personal care workers Psychologists Restaurant and catering staff Office and workplace cleaners Specialist teachers Senior nurses and ward nurses Foremen in the construction sector

Average Annual Salaries in Finland

Among these, professions related to healthcare appear to be the highest-paid. According to the Economic Research Institute (EIR), the average annual salaries are as follows:

Dentist (€131,722 per year, €63 per hour) Psychologist (€64,556 per year, €31 per hour) Registered nurse (€62,741 per year, €30 per hour) Construction Foreman (€62,024 per year, €30 per hour) Nurse home care (€60,517 per year, €29 per hour) Kitchen Chef (€43,079 per year, €21 per hour) Teacher Early Childhood Development (€29,060 per year, €14 per hour) Waiter/Waitress (€26,705 per year, €13 per hour)

Cost of living in Finland

Despite Finland having the 13th highest annual wage among EU countries, living expenses in the country are relatively high. Living costs in Finland vary based on factors such as city, area, and family size:

Monthly expenses for a single person, excluding rent: €902.9

Monthly expenses for a family of four, excluding rent: €3,286

One-bedroom apartment in the city center: €791.85; outside the city center: €650.35

Three-bedroom apartment in the city center: €1,320.30; outside the city center: €1,022.03

In 2023, Finland has witnessed an increased interest from foreigners in studying and working in the country. As of June 2023, a total of 7,343 applications for work purposes and first residence permits were submitted, nearly reaching the total for the entire year of 2022.