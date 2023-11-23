Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls Below Rs. 216,000 Per Tola After Slight Decline

The price of gold in Pakistan fell by Rs. 650 per tola Thursday to settle below Rs. 216,000 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 650 per tola to Rs. 215,850 while the price of 10 grams registered a decrease of Rs. 650 to Rs. 185,057.

The price of the precious metal in Pakistan remained steady on Monday before registering two consecutive increases on Tuesday and Wednesday. The increase in the price on Tuesday stood at Rs. 500 per tola while it rose by Rs. 900 on Wednesday.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.4 percent at $1,996.84 per ounce as of 0747 GMT, while the US gold futures increased by 0.3 percent to $1,998.20.