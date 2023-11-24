Authentico.pk and Mercantile introduce Spectacular offer on Official PTA Approved iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the hottest handsets currently in Pakistan’s market. The craze for Apple’s latest offering has engulfed Pakistani users, like everyone around the globe.

In a move that has completely surprised everyone, Mercantile Pacific (Apple Authorized distributor in Pakistan) along with Authentico.pk (Mercantile authorized e-store in Pakistan) has recently introduced an unbelievable offer on the highest selling product in iPhone 15 line-up, 15 Pro Max 256GB.

Believe it or not, the exclusive price Authentico.pk is offering on official Mercantile PTA approved iPhone 15 Pro Max is Rs. 557,000! But they didn’t stop there. With this price they are also giving away a Free Apple 20-Watt Adapter, worth Rs. 6500, on every purchase!

Speaking with us, Mr Adeel Ahmed, Director at Authentico said, “At Authentico Technologies, we are thrilled to elevate the iPhone 15 experience by introducing this offer with Mercantile. We understand the importance of purchasing genuine products with reliable warranties. That’s why we have curated a careful selection of the most reputable brands & models with the most reliable partners, so our consumers have peace of mind while shopping with us.”

Since Mercantile is the official distributor of Apple products in Pakistan, of course its PTA approved, has an official Apple warranty, and is meant for the Pakistani market. Since Authentico.pk is the authorized e-store of Mercantile, you have the peace of mind that the product you are buying is genuine and non-active.