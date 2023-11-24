NADRA to Help FBR in Bringing Non-Filers Under Tax Net

In a major development, the government has given primary role of documentation of economy to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to help the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in broadening the tax base.

In this connection, the government has notified a high level committee comprising top NADRA and FBR officials to start integration of data for registration of potential persons. The high level committee comprises senior most NADRA and the FBR officials for expanding the tax net.

The data integration committee would start exchange of data for registration of non-filers. It has been further informed that the FBR and NADRA have agreed to expand collaboration and exchange data to determine the actual income of existing taxpayers, register new taxpayers, and finalize tax profiles of non-filers.

Sources said that the FBR and NADRA have again started a consultative process for expanding the tax base. The FBR wanted to utilize all kinds of data for expanding the tax net. The idea is to further strengthen data to register non-filers of income tax returns.

>