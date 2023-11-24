Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro and Pro+ Launch With Everything That Technology Has to Offer

ZTE’s nubia brand has just launched its latest gaming powerhouses, the Red Magic 9 Pro and Pro+, packed with top-tier specifications. These devices are set to redefine the gaming phone landscape with their advanced features and robust performance.
Design and Display
Both models are powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and boast a sleek design, complete with shoulder keys and RGB cooling fans. The Red Magic 9 Pro series stands out with its 6.8-inch flat AMOLED displays, provided by BOE, offering a resolution of 1,116 x 2,480px and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screens are designed to minimize eye strain with 2,160Hz PWM dimming and peak at 1,600 nits brightness.
A unique aspect of these phones is the under-display 16MP front camera, ensuring an uninterrupted screen experience. The devices also feature an innovative UD fingerprint reader that doubles as a heart rate monitor.
Internals and Processor
The Red Magic 9 Pro comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and options of 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The Pro+ variant raises the bar with configurations of 16GB or 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Both models are equipped with the ICE 13 cooling system, which covers a total area of 10,182mm2 and is designed to reduce the phone’s temperature significantly.
Cameras
In terms of photography, both phones feature a 50MP main camera with Samsung’s GN5 sensor and OIS, accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide lens. They run on Red Magic OS 9.0, based on Android 14.
Battery
The Red Magic 9 Pro is fitted with a 6,500mAh battery supporting 80W wired charging, while the Pro+ model includes a 5,500mAh battery compatible with 165W fast charging. Both models support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, and include a headphone jack and IR blaster.
Price, Colors and Availability
Available in black, white transparent, and black transparent colors, the Red Magic 9 Pro starts at CNY 4,399 ($620) for the 8/256GB version, going up to CNY 5,399 ($761) for the 12/512GB transparent model. The Red Magic 9 Pro+ starts at CNY 5,499 ($775) for the 16/256GB model, reaching CNY 6,999 ($987) for the top-tier 24GB RAM and 1TB storage variant. Sales in China begin on November 28, with international pricing and availability to be announced later.
Red Magic 9 Pro and Pro+ Specifications
|Specification
|Red Magic 9 Pro
|Red Magic 9 Pro+
|Network
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
|Display
|6.8″ AMOLED, 1116×2480 pixels, 120Hz
|6.8″ AMOLED, 1116×2480 pixels, 120Hz
|OS
|Android 14, Redmagic OS 9
|Android 14, Redmagic OS 9
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|RAM
|8/12 GB
|16/24 GB
|Storage
|256GB/512GB
|256GB/512GB/1TB
|Card Slot
|No
|No
|Main Camera
|50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)
|50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)
|Front Camera
|16 MP
|16 MP
|Battery
|6500 mAh Li-Po
|5500 mAh Li-Po
|Charging
|80W wired charging
|165W fast charging
|Colors
|Black, White Transparent, Black Transparent
|Black, White Transparent, Black Transparent
|Price
|Starting from CNY 4,399 ($620)
|Starting from CNY 5,499 ($775)