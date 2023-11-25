Here is Your First Real Life Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

As the rumored launch date (January 17) of the Galaxy S24 series approaches, details about the upcoming Samsung flagships are starting to surface.

A recent leak showcases the purported Galaxy S24 Ultra in a silver hue. In appearance, it closely resembles the outgoing Galaxy S23 Ultra but notably features a flat screen and back.

The S24 Ultra is anticipated to maintain the camera layout of its predecessor, with all four cameras housed within a distinct metal ring. Additionally, there are indications of a rumored titanium frame, slated to replace the Armor Aluminum casing seen in the S23 series, quite like the new iPhone 15 series.

A power button and volume rocker can be seen on the right side of the phone as well as antenna lines on the slightly curved metal frame. There is also a SIM card slot on the right side and an S Pen slot on the bottom if you look closely. Overall, the phone will maintain its boxy design.

Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy S24 series at a special event in San Jose, California, on January 17. Pre-orders are speculated to commence following the event, with the first shipments likely arriving a week later.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with generative AI capabilities in some regions, while other countries will get the Exynos 2400 chip.

The chip’s generative AI will be complemented by Samsung’s newly introduced Gauss AI for Galaxy phones, which is essentially Samsung’s version of ChatGPT for phones. It will be capable of generating text such as summaries and explanations and producing images like DALL-E, and it will also help programmers with coding.