Lahore Traffic Police Announces Important Update for Expired and Foreign Driving Licenses

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 27, 2023 | 1:03 pm

Lahore Traffic Police has announced that it will not register cases against individuals with expired or foreign driving licenses.

In a statement on X, the Lahore Traffic Police said that Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze has instructed not to file cases against motorists with valid learner’s permits, expired licenses, and those holding licenses from any other country.

Earlier, the traffic police had announced Rs. 2,000 fines for individuals with valid learner’s permits. The Lahore Traffic Police, in its statement, did not clarify whether holders of expired driving licenses would face fines.

Previously, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the authorities to arrest individuals driving without a license. Furthermore, SHOs were also warned of strict action if they failed to implement the court’s orders in their respective areas.

Recently, the Punjab Education Department also prohibited students from bringing their cars or motorcycles to the schools. The heads of schools had been issued a strict directive in this regard.

On the other hand, the Punjab Excise Department had announced that vehicle registration cards will be delayed by up to a month. The department in a statement informed the citizens that the tendering process has delayed the delivery of cards.


>