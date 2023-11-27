RDA Stops Working on All Development Projects in Rawalpindi Except One

In Rawalpindi, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is currently focusing its efforts on a single major initiative, the Ring Road project, as the next elections approach.

The interim Punjab government has earmarked a budget of Rs. 6 billion for the RDA, covering a period from November to February. This funding will be specifically utilized for construction activities, complementing the existing Rs. 6 billion the RDA has for land procurement for this project. The Ring Road project’s total expenditure is estimated at Rs. 33.7 billion, which includes Rs. 27 billion for construction and Rs. 6.7 billion for land acquisition.

Additionally, the RDA is undertaking the refurbishment of the 6th Road Metro Bus Station, a project not included in the annual development plan, at a cost of Rs. 99 million. This repair work was initiated at the request of the Punjab Mass transit Authority, with the government providing the necessary funds.

Despite proposing over five development schemes, the RDA has received funding solely for the Ring Road project, leaving it with no other development work at present. Meanwhile, the government has allocated Rs. 1 million for a four-month period to acquire land for a water supply project from Daducha Dam, overseen by the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa). This project, with a total budget of Rs. 900 million, aims to establish filtration plants and lay a water supply system from Daducha Dam to the garrison city.

Furthermore, Rs. 19 million has been allocated for two Wasa uplift schemes, including Rs. 18 million for the rehabilitation of the sewerage system in Satellite Town and adjacent areas, part of a larger Rs. 200 million project. Another Rs. 1 million has been allocated for a Rs. 5.195 billion project to establish four sewage treatment plants and sewerage lines in the vicinity of Rawal Lake. This project, under the supervision of the Capital Development Authority, will see the Punjab government contributing 35% of the costs.