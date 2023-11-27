Samsung Registers Galaxy S24 as an “AI Phone”

Samsung aims to make the most of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400’s generative AI capabilities. In fact, AI features may be the front and center of Samsung’s upcoming phones, as shown by a new trademark registered by the company.

The Korean phone maker has just registered the trademarks ‘AI Phone’ and ‘AI Smartphone’, no doubt hinting at the Galaxy S24 series. This makes perfect sense as Samsung recently unveiled Gauss AI for its smartphones, which is essentially Samsung’s own ChatGPT.

Gauss AI will be capable of generating text, such as summaries and explanations, generating images like DALL-E, and will also help with coding.

ALSO READ Samsung Announces ChatGPT Rival Gauss for Galaxy Phones

GalaxyClub, the entity that discovered these trademarks, additionally notes that Samsung is actively pursuing other trademarks, including Magic Pixel, Flex Magic, and Flex Magic Pixel, although their intended purposes remain undisclosed. However, given the ‘Flex’ term, it most likely has to do with a foldable device.

As for the ‘AI Phone’ and ‘AI Smartphone,’ trademarks, Sammobile reports that since these are generic in names, it is possible that Samsung has not been granted these.

However, the implication is clear that Samsung is looking to effectively market the Galaxy S24 lineup as AI-centric and also give the three models features that will outmatch the Galaxy S23 family and competitors such as the recently launched Google Pixel 8 family.

ALSO READ Here is Your First Real Life Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

In the announcement of the Exynos 2400, Samsung demonstrated its capabilities by running a demo on an Exynos 2400 reference board, showcasing the ability to generate a text-to-image using AI. In the case of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm’s high-end smartphone chipset has demonstrated the capacity to seamlessly execute on-device LLMs (Large Language Models) and operate Stable Diffusion, indicating that the hardware is well-prepared to handle such tasks.

Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to become official at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2024, though there is no confirmation from Samsung yet.