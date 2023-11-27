Saudi Arabia Announces Best Days and Times for Umrah

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah, has recommended optimal days and times for pilgrims worldwide to perform Umrah, offering a more serene experience with fewer crowds and pleasant weather conditions.

For morning Umrah, Dr. Al Rabiah suggested the ideal time is between 7:30 am and 10:30 am, while in the evening, he recommended the period from 11:00 pm to 2:00 am. These timeframes aim to alleviate crowding as pilgrims gather at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

ALSO READ Watch: Shoaib Akhtar Plays Baseball

Highlighting the least crowded days, Dr. Al Rabiah identified Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as favorable choices for performing Umrah. Pilgrims seeking a more tranquil and focused spiritual journey may find these days conducive to their experience.

Additionally, the minister emphasized the current pleasant weather conditions in Mecca, enhancing the overall comfort and ease of performing rituals. This climate not only contributes to the physical experience but also fosters a spiritually conducive environment for pilgrims.

In a related development, Pakistan has announced a significant reduction of Rs. 0.1 million in government Hajj expenses, ensuring uncompromised facilities for pilgrims. Each pilgrim will now receive a 30kg suitcase, and female pilgrims will be provided scarves (Abaya) featuring the national flag, a novel provision.

ALSO READ Banks Start Receiving Applications for Hajj 2024

To enhance the pilgrimage experience, a special mobile app has been introduced, offering navigation assistance and constant communication with relevant officials. Initially available in English and Urdu, the app will later include various regional languages.

Furthermore, the government has introduced a 20-day short Hajj package, aiming to make Hajj more financially accessible to citizens. Efforts are underway to accommodate Pakistani Hujjaj in tents at Old Mina, addressing challenges posed by the distance to New Mina.