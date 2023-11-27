US Replaces TOEFL With Another English Test for Fulbright Scholarship Program

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced a change in the language proficiency test for the upcoming 2025 Fulbright Scholarship Program.

Aspiring candidates, who previously had to pass the TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language), will now be required to successfully clear the Duolingo English Test. The Fulbright Scholarship Program, funded by the U.S. Department of State, has long been a prestigious opportunity for Pakistani students, covering various aspects of academic pursuits, including tuition, textbooks, airfare, living stipends, and health insurance.

ALSO READ US Announces Fully Funded Fulbright Scholarships for Pakistani Students

The eligibility criteria remain intact, inviting all Pakistani citizens with a robust academic background residing in the country, committed to returning and serving Pakistan. Special encouragement is extended to women, individuals with disabilities, and those from specific regions, such as Balochistan, Northern Sindh, Southern Punjab, KP, AJK, and GB.

Candidates aspiring for the Master’s program must hold either a four-year Bachelor’s degree or a combination of Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees totaling 16 years of formal education from an accredited university. For the Ph.D. program, applicants with a Master’s, M.Phil, or equivalent degree (equivalent to a minimum of 18 years of formal education) are eligible to apply.

ALSO READ IT, Freelancer Survey of Pakistan Reveals Shocking Details

The required documents for the application include an application form, three reference letters, a GRE score report, and scanned transcripts with an explanation of the grading scale from the university issuing the degree. While HEC-attested documents are preferable, those attested by the issuing authority will be acceptable at the time of application.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications for the 2025 Fulbright Scholarship Program on USEFP’s website. The deadline for applications is February 28, 2024.