CJP Faez Isa Bans the Use of a Certain Term for the Supreme Court of Pakistan

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has made a significant change in the terminology used for the Supreme Court. He has instructed that the term ‘superior judiciary’ should no longer be used to refer to the Supreme Court.

This directive came to light during a court session when Justice Isa expressed his displeasure upon hearing a lawyer use the term ‘superior judiciary’ for the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Holiday for Schools and Offices in Cities Battling Smog

Justice Isa emphasized that according to the Constitution of Pakistan, the Supreme Court should be referred to simply as ‘the Supreme Court’.

He noted that the Constitution does not use the term ‘superior judiciary’ in reference to the Supreme Court. This decision was recorded by the judicial clerk at Justice Isa’s request during a break in the case hearing.

This is not the first time Justice Isa has made unconventional decisions. Previously, on November 21, he had suggested that the practice of adding ‘sahib’ to job titles should be discontinued, as it unnecessarily elevates the status of public servants.

Furthermore, on his first day as Chief Justice, he declined the traditional guard of honor and VIP protocol, opting instead to arrive in a standard 1800cc car. He also instructed his staff to treat visitors to the court as guests, marking a departure from the norm.