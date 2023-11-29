Amazon Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for Professionals

Amazon has introduced a new generative AI chatbot called Amazon Q, expanding the array of such chatbots in the market.

Amazon Web Services, the cloud division of the retail giant, unveiled this chatbot on Tuesday. Amazon Q is designed to be customizable for specific business needs, allowing users to engage with it in a conversational manner, much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

According to Amazon’s press release, professionals in marketing, project management, and sales from companies utilizing AWS can leverage Amazon Q to perform tasks such as drafting emails, summarizing reports, and composing blog posts.

IT professionals and developers have the capability to utilize Amazon’s chatbot for tasks ranging from research, coding new features, and troubleshooting bugs, to building applications on Amazon’s cloud servers.

This AI chatbot is integrated with various services such as Gmail, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, and Slack, offering additional data resources.

Adam Selipsky, the CEO of Amazon Web Services, expressed in an interview with the New York Times that they envision Amazon Q to potentially become a valuable work companion for millions of individuals in their professional lives.

As of now, Amazon Q is accessible to AWS users in specific regions of the United States. It comes in two tiers: one priced at $20 per month per user, and another tier, tailored for technical staff with extra features, priced at $25 per month per user.

Amazon Q enters the scene as the newest contender in the expanding realm of AI chatbots introduced by major tech companies in the past year. In November, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, followed by Microsoft’s unveiling of its AI-driven Bing search engine in early February. In March, Google made its AI chatbot, Bard, accessible to the public.