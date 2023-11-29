Beware: Punjab Police is Adding Names of Underage Drivers to Its Criminal Record

Punjab police is reportedly including the names of arrested underage drivers in its criminal record.

It has raised serious concerns about the long-term impact on these individuals’ futures and potential access to opportunities.

Now, a petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the Punjab police’s practice of registering the names of arrested underage drivers in the criminal record.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that most of the teenage drivers are students and despite the chief traffic officer (CTO) assuring the court that the record of such cases would not be maintained, police continue to include names of arrested individuals in their criminal record.

The lawyer further added that the action of police was no less than contempt of court. Additionally, he stated that the teenagers are yet to make their identity cards but police have already created their criminal record.

The petitioner’s counsel requested the LHC to issue a directive against including the names of underage drivers in the police’s criminal record, and names already part of it should be removed.

After hearing the lawyer’s arguments, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa served notices to the inspector general of police (IGP) and the (CTO). They were directed to submit their response in court by December 5.